Berkeley balcony collapse families reach partial settlement
The families of six people killed and those injured in a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California have reached a settlement with some of the firms that constructed the building. The students who lost their lives were 21-year-olds Eoghan Culligan, Eimear Walsh, Niccolai Schuster, Olivia Burke, Lorcan Miller and Ashley Donohoe, a 22-year-old Irish American.
