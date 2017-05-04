Berkeley balcony collapse families reach partial settlement

The families of six people killed and those injured in a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California have reached a settlement with some of the firms that constructed the building. The students who lost their lives were 21-year-olds Eoghan Culligan, Eimear Walsh, Niccolai Schuster, Olivia Burke, Lorcan Miller and Ashley Donohoe, a 22-year-old Irish American.

