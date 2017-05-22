Berkeley, A Look Back: Voters fund emergency war preparations in 1942
Hundreds of people gathered at Berkeley Aquatic Park 75 years ago, May 25, 1942, for the annual "Service on the Water." The event was a tradition in Berkeley, started by locals to honor servicemen - Navy and Army, including aviators - who had died at sea.
