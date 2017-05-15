Berkeley, A Look Back: Community mobilizes on home front effort in 1942
Seventy-five years ago in late April 1942, Pilgrim Hall at Berkeley's First Congregational Church hosted Berkeley's Japanese Americans as they were registered by the U.S. Army and loaded on buses for guarded concentration camps. Less than a month later, on May 22, 1942m the same room became the site of a major blood drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|21 hr
|inbred Genius
|61
|2012 november enoch
|Sun
|chris rock
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC