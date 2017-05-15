Berkeley, A Look Back: Community mobi...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Community mobilizes on home front effort in 1942

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Seventy-five years ago in late April 1942, Pilgrim Hall at Berkeley's First Congregational Church hosted Berkeley's Japanese Americans as they were registered by the U.S. Army and loaded on buses for guarded concentration camps. Less than a month later, on May 22, 1942m the same room became the site of a major blood drive.

Berkeley, CA

