Bay Area Bites Guide to 12 Classic Am...

Bay Area Bites Guide to 12 Classic American Fried Chicken Spots in Oakland and Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KQED

Though many cuisines have versions of fried chicken, not the least of which is the karaage found on virtually every Japanese restaurant menu in the U.S., the style that is the focus of this guide has its genesis in West African cooking traditions that first became rooted in the American South by way of enslaved African and African-American people. Chicken was a delicacy before World War II because of its relatively high cost; however, its fried incarnation was forever commodified in the U.S. by a colonel who shall remained unnamed, when his small fast-food franchise expanded rapidly through the United States in the 1950s and '60s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr new jersey 21,019
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... 16 hr tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 19 hr Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me Tue Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Tue Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC