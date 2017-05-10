Bay Area Bites Guide to 12 Classic American Fried Chicken Spots in Oakland and Berkeley

Though many cuisines have versions of fried chicken, not the least of which is the karaage found on virtually every Japanese restaurant menu in the U.S., the style that is the focus of this guide has its genesis in West African cooking traditions that first became rooted in the American South by way of enslaved African and African-American people. Chicken was a delicacy before World War II because of its relatively high cost; however, its fried incarnation was forever commodified in the U.S. by a colonel who shall remained unnamed, when his small fast-food franchise expanded rapidly through the United States in the 1950s and '60s.

