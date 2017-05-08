Babies Can Sort Colors Before They Learn the Words for Them
So now, in a new study - the most comprehensive of its kind to date - scientists recorded infants' reactions to familiar and new colors . Some languages have no words for colors at all, while other languages have many words to describe one color.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|2 hr
|inbred Genius
|55
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|A couple of people walked up to me
|17 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC