Award-winning Hawaiian slack key guitarist from Berkeley writes memoir
Award-winning Hawaiian slack key guitarist and author Patrick Landeza will appear at Freight and Salvage at 8 p.m. May 18 and has recently launched his new book, "From The Island of Berkeley, Memoirs From A California-Born Hawaiian." Landeza, who was born in Berkeley to Hawaiian parents, has found a way to carry on his roots through his music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|mexico
|21,015
|A couple of people walked up to me
|2 hr
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC