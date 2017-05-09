Award-winning Hawaiian slack key guit...

Award-winning Hawaiian slack key guitarist from Berkeley writes memoir

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Award-winning Hawaiian slack key guitarist and author Patrick Landeza will appear at Freight and Salvage at 8 p.m. May 18 and has recently launched his new book, "From The Island of Berkeley, Memoirs From A California-Born Hawaiian." Landeza, who was born in Berkeley to Hawaiian parents, has found a way to carry on his roots through his music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 49 min mexico 21,015
A couple of people walked up to me 2 hr Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 3 hr Fit2Serve 57
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 19 hr Ethyl 17,492
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC