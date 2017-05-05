At sentencing, Berkeley man still swears he didn't kill friend
A Berkeley man continued to claim innocence Friday as he was sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison for killing his childhood friend during a dice game in 2015. A couple members of Christian Sheppard's family walked out of Judge C. Don Clay's courtroom as Anthony Durant, 26, claimed he was wrongly convicted.
