At Long Last, Berkeley Gets an Updated Bike Plan
At close to midnight last night, the Berkeley City Council unanimously approved the Berkeley Bike Plan, which seeks to build a network of safe, connected bikeways throughout the city to encourage more people to ride bikes. The children who had accompanied their parents to support the plan had long gone home to bed, and other members of the public drifted out the door as the hour grew late and the council kept moving to extend the meeting.
