Anti-heckler bill's author acknowledges measure is too vague
One of the Republican lawmakers behind a bill that would require Wisconsin's state universities to suspend or expel student hecklers who disrupt speeches acknowledged Monday that it may be unconstitutional. State Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|attkissonlawfirm
|20,990
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Voyeur
|17,481
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|Sun
|Trump 2020
|2
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Sun
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Apr 29
|Realist
|7
|College students
|Apr 28
|Well Well
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC