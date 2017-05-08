Ann Coulter Says She Won't Be Speaking at Berkeley on Thursday
The university offered to reschedule the event for May 2 , but Coulter and the student group that invited her said no. The conservative student group Young America's Foundation said in a statement Tuesday that they would not be moving forward with Coulter's speaking event on campus "due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|21,006
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Ronald
|192
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 5
|XVE
|17,489
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC