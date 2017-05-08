Ann Coulter Says She Won't Be Speakin...

Ann Coulter Says She Won't Be Speaking at Berkeley on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The university offered to reschedule the event for May 2 , but Coulter and the student group that invited her said no. The conservative student group Young America's Foundation said in a statement Tuesday that they would not be moving forward with Coulter's speaking event on campus "due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 21,006
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Sat Ronald 192
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 5 XVE 17,489
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
News Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right May 2 Louis Escuela 1
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... May 2 Build the wall 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC