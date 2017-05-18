An Indifferent Broadway Says Au Revoi...

An Indifferent Broadway Says Au Revoir To Love-Struck 'Amelie'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

This afternoon's performance will be the last chance Broadway audiences have to see Amlie , a sweetheart of a musical that left most critics, and most tickets, unmoved following its opening last month at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The show, with a score by Daniel Mess and Nathan Tysen and book by Craig Lucas, closes after just 83 performances including previews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 7 hr Member 4
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday 7 hr get it bob 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC