Air pollution linked to DNA damage in children, teenagers
New York, May 22 High levels of traffic-related air pollution may lead to a specific type of DNA damage called telomere shortening in children and teenagers, warns a study. Young people with asthma also have evidence of telomere shortening, a type of DNA damage typically associated with ageing, according to the study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
