After friend is killed in France truck attack, Berkeley students create class to tackle terrorism

Berkeley students Tyler Heintz, Alice Ma, and Anjali Banerjee give a presentation on April 17, 2017 at a class they formed with the goal of attempting to find technological solutions to combat international terrorism. They started the class after a 20-year-old junior at UC Berkeley died when a man drove truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice France last year.

