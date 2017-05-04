After friend is killed in France truc...

After friend is killed in France truck attack, Berkeley students create class to tackle terrorism

Berkeley students Tyler Heintz, Alice Ma, and Anjali Banerjee give a presentation on April 17, 2017 at a class they formed with the goal of attempting to find technological solutions to combat international terrorism. They started the class after a 20-year-old junior at UC Berkeley died when a man drove truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice France last year.

