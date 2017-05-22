A War of Words?

A War of Words?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

Martin Shkreli-the price-hiking former pharmaceutical executive once dubbed the "most hated man in America"-hadn't even started speaking when someone pulled the fire alarm. Still awaiting trial for securities fraud, Shkreli was scheduled to speak at Harvard's Science Center in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr bayonne nj 21,037
antifa Mon Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd Mon shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday Sun get it bob 1
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC