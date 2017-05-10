2 men treated for hypothermia after b...

2 men treated for hypothermia after boat capsizes in Berkeley

11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Two men were treated for hypothermia Tuesday after their boat capsized for unknown reasons near the Berkeley Marina, prompting a rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard , officials said. The incident was called in by a windsurfer nearby about 4:40 p.m., said Petty Officer Sarah Wilson , a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

