Woman from Elk Grove Dies After Fall from Balcony in Berkeley
Police say a 21-year-old woman died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Northern California. San Francisco television station KPIX reports paramedics were called Sunday to the building near the University of California, Berkeley, campus after the woman reportedly fell from a third floor balcony.
