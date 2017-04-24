Will Ann Coulter show up at Berkeley's Sproul Plaza Thursday?

The controversy surrounding Ann Coulter's vow to speak at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday has backed the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement into an uncomfortable and unfamiliar corner - and could lead to a tense showdown if the firebrand conservative commentator shows up at Sproul Plaza. University officials said Tuesday that they learned Coulter plans to speak sometime Thursday afternoon at the plaza where activist Mario Savio's iconic speech ignited a movement 52 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.