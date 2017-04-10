White supremacist caught on video sucker-punching woman Berkeley protester faces calls for arrest
A notorious white supremacist got caught on camera sucker-punching a woman in the melee that erupted on Saturday in Berkeley, CA between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators. Nathan Damigo of white nationalist group Identity Europa was identified by multiple witnesses as the man seen in a viral video lunging at an unsuspecting woman with dreadlocks and viciously punching her before she had a chance to react.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|1 hr
|Smackdown
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|8 hr
|the truth
|1
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|People phart
|8
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|luv2live10
|30
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC