White supremacist caught on video suc...

White supremacist caught on video sucker-punching woman Berkeley protester faces calls for arrest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A notorious white supremacist got caught on camera sucker-punching a woman in the melee that erupted on Saturday in Berkeley, CA between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators. Nathan Damigo of white nationalist group Identity Europa was identified by multiple witnesses as the man seen in a viral video lunging at an unsuspecting woman with dreadlocks and viciously punching her before she had a chance to react.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 1 hr Smackdown 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr xray45 20,958
News A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B... 8 hr the truth 1
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) 17 hr People phart 8
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) 20 hr luv2live10 30
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Dr_Knowedge 17,472
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC