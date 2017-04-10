Westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley clo...

Westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley closed due to sinkhole

Motorists are advised to avoid westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley as the road is closed because of a sinkhole that developed, police said. Significant traffic delays exist in the area.

