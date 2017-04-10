Westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley closed due to sinkhole
Motorists are advised to avoid westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley as the road is closed because of a sinkhole that developed, police said. Significant traffic delays exist in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|luv2live10
|30
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC