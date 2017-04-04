Weaving a life after surgery: Regina ...

Weaving a life after surgery: Regina Root talks brain surgery, textiles

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Flat Hat

Hispanic studies professor Regina Root poses with the producer and music producer of the documentary about her surgery. COURTESY PHOTO / DAILY PRESS Hispanic studies professor Regina Root scrawled six, lopsided words in black ink on a sheet of white paper: "It feels like my last day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... 1 hr Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies 13 hr Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all 20 hr Local 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Mon Patriot 48
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing? Apr 1 Local 1
joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15) Mar 31 2013 july 6
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC