UPDATE 1-Uber exec has 'no basis' to ...

UPDATE 1-Uber exec has 'no basis' to believe criminal probe underway -court filing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Uber executive at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing. Waymo sued ride services company Uber Technologies Inc earlier this year, alleging that a former Waymo executive, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 confidential documents before leaving the company to subsequently join Uber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... 10 hr Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies 22 hr Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all Tue Local 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Mon Patriot 48
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing? Apr 1 Local 1
joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15) Mar 31 2013 july 6
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Alameda County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM PDT

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC