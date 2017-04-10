Unravelling Why Shoelace Knots Fail
Oliver O'Reilly was teaching his daughter to tie her shoes when he realized something: he had no idea why shoelaces suddenly come undone. When he went looking for an answer, it was apparent that no one else knew either.
