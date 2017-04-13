UC Berkeley survey to gauge student housing choices
"The rising cost of housing in the Bay Area, and Berkeley in particular, is creating serious financial challenges for undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral researchers, while pushing them further and further away from the campus in the search for available and affordable housing," the university said in a press release. A Housing Master Plan Task Force Report identified nine possible sites for future student housing, including the Oxford Tract, People's Park, and several others in Berkeley, as well as one each in Albany and Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC