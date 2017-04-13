UC Berkeley survey to gauge student h...

UC Berkeley survey to gauge student housing choices

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

"The rising cost of housing in the Bay Area, and Berkeley in particular, is creating serious financial challenges for undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral researchers, while pushing them further and further away from the campus in the search for available and affordable housing," the university said in a press release. A Housing Master Plan Task Force Report identified nine possible sites for future student housing, including the Oxford Tract, People's Park, and several others in Berkeley, as well as one each in Albany and Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Big dog 20,953
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 13 hr Wildchild 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 17 hr XVE--PJ 17,471
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Apr 11 Jay 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Apr 11 Julios lottery ti... 187
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC