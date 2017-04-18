UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit
There are 2 comments on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, B... The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak... The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week. American Airlines says it has grounded a flight attendant who got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger after taking a baby stroller away from another passenger.
United States
#1 14 hrs ago
Sue the hell out of them. You ought to be disgusted to be apart of an institution who is so close minded as those at that dump.
#2 8 hrs ago
Berkley seems to be a dumping ground for anti-free speech fascists, whose own logic is so weak, pathetic and non-sensical, that any challenge to their fantesy world view is met with total censorship.
Bravo to those Brave, Intelligent students who are willing to stand up for the US Constitution and for free speech.
