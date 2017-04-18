There are on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, B... The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak... The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week. American Airlines says it has grounded a flight attendant who got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger after taking a baby stroller away from another passenger.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTVN Reno.