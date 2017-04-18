UC Berkeley students threaten to sue ...

UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit

There are 2 comments on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week.

rondel

United States

#1 14 hrs ago
Sue the hell out of them. You ought to be disgusted to be apart of an institution who is so close minded as those at that dump.

bottlecap

Tampa, FL

#2 8 hrs ago
rondel wrote:
Sue the hell out of them. You ought to be disgusted to be apart of an institution who is so close minded as those at that dump.
Berkley seems to be a dumping ground for anti-free speech fascists, whose own logic is so weak, pathetic and non-sensical, that any challenge to their fantesy world view is met with total censorship.

Bravo to those Brave, Intelligent students who are willing to stand up for the US Constitution and for free speech.

