UC Berkeley student who fell to death from balcony identified
Kimberly Tze, 21, of Elk Grove, died at a hospital after emergency crews responded to Dwight Way and College Avenue just after midnight, according to media reports. The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified her Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|42 min
|Human
|189
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|2 hr
|Jack MeOff
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|2 hr
|Jack MeOff
|3,238
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|2 hr
|Jack MeOff
|49
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|7 hr
|rondel
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|9 hr
|sfinx
|6
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|Sun
|the truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC