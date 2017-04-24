UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Val...

UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College': Forbes

Tuition might be expensive, but attending the University of California, Berkeley provides the most bang for your buck, according to a new Forbes report . The East Bay university topped the list of Forbes' "America's Best Value Colleges" list.

