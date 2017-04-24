UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College': Forbes
Tuition might be expensive, but attending the University of California, Berkeley provides the most bang for your buck, according to a new Forbes report . The East Bay university topped the list of Forbes' "America's Best Value Colleges" list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sat
|Realist
|7
|College students
|Fri
|Well Well
|5
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Fri
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Thu
|Thomas Jefferson
|6
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Thu
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Liberals Love Freedom of Speech- Until Your Vie...
|Thu
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Apr 27
|Berkeley sucks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC