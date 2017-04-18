UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter...

UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter, proposes May date

University of California, Berkeley officials said Thursday they have a "grave concern" of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her threat to speak next week at the university. Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks instead proposed an alternate May 2 date for the conservative author.

