UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter, proposes May date
University of California, Berkeley officials said Thursday they have a "grave concern" of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her threat to speak next week at the university. Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks instead proposed an alternate May 2 date for the conservative author.
