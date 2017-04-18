UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter...

UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter, proposes May date

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

University of California, Berkeley officials said Thursday they have a "grave concern" of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her vow to speak next week at the university. Dirks said police have "very specific intelligence regarding threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker," her audience and protesters.

