UC Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter, proposes May date
University of California, Berkeley officials said Thursday they have a "grave concern" of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her vow to speak next week at the university. Dirks said police have "very specific intelligence regarding threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker," her audience and protesters.
