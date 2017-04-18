UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for security reasons
Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, B... A 23-year-old man sues the federal government Tuesday over his deportation to Mexico, saying he was entitled to remain in the United States under a program that shields people who came to the country as young... A 23-year-old man sues the federal government Tuesday over his deportation to Mexico, saying he was entitled to remain in the United States under a program that shields people who came to the country as young children. A planned appearance by provocative author Ann Coulter at the University of California, Berkeley next week has been called off because of safety and security concerns.
