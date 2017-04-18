UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for security reasons
There are 2 comments on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for security reasons.
In this Feb. 12, 2011 file photo, Ann Coulter waves to the audience after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington. Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, Berkeley on April 27 has been canceled because of security concerns.
United States
#1 14 hrs ago
Libtards are close minded. No wonder thousands of dummycrats have lost their seats.
That party is done.
#2 1 hr ago
All public funding to the City and to the University should be ended abruptly.
