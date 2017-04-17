UC Berkeley Appeals Broad Institute C...

UC Berkeley Appeals Broad Institute CRISPR Patent

The University of California, Berkeley filed an appeal Thursday that challenges the Harvard-affiliated Broad Institute for the rights to CRISPR, a groundbreaking gene-editing technology. The Broad Institute, a genetics research center affiliated with both Harvard and MIT, won a patent lawsuit against UC Berkeley in February.

