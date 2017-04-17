UC Berkeley Appeals Broad Institute CRISPR Patent
The University of California, Berkeley filed an appeal Thursday that challenges the Harvard-affiliated Broad Institute for the rights to CRISPR, a groundbreaking gene-editing technology. The Broad Institute, a genetics research center affiliated with both Harvard and MIT, won a patent lawsuit against UC Berkeley in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|4 hr
|rondel
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|6 hr
|sfinx
|6
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|Sun
|the truth
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 26
|Dudley
|3,237
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC