Tracking air quality block by block
OAKLAND >> A local environmental advocacy group last week launched a first-of-its kind monitoring project, installing air quality sensors in the densely packed neighborhoods near this city's port to give the people who live and work there on-the-ground readings of pollutants that can seriously injure their health. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, in partnership with researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, installed the first 25 of the 100 sensors they plan to place in the area, whose residents have long been burdened by diesel pollution from ships, trains and heavy-duty trucks coming in and out of the port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|57 min
|the truth
|1
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|1 hr
|Yup
|3
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|People phart
|8
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|luv2live10
|30
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC