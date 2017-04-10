Tracking air quality block by block

Tracking air quality block by block

OAKLAND >> A local environmental advocacy group last week launched a first-of-its kind monitoring project, installing air quality sensors in the densely packed neighborhoods near this city's port to give the people who live and work there on-the-ground readings of pollutants that can seriously injure their health. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, in partnership with researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, installed the first 25 of the 100 sensors they plan to place in the area, whose residents have long been burdened by diesel pollution from ships, trains and heavy-duty trucks coming in and out of the port.

