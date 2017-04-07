Tiny Homes Are A Homeowner's and Developers' Scam
Street Spirit's last issue promoted tiny homes. Once proud to be a voice for the poor, Street Spirit has under Youth Spirit Artwork's direction become an advertisement for the most expensive, least environmentally sound approach to housing on earth.
