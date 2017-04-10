Three co-presidents to lead UUA until General Assembly 2017
Board of Trustees appoints the Rev. SofA a Betancourt, the Rev. William G. Sinkford, and Leon Spencer to lead Association after President Peter Morales's resignation.
