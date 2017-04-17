"This is just the beginning": Alt-right rejoices as violent protests rock Berkeley
Berkeley, California was the epicenter of the left-wing protest culture that dominated the news during the 1960s. More than 50 years later, the San Francisco suburb has once again become a hub for demonstrators, this time of a much more violent variety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Human
|189
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|3 hr
|Jack MeOff
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|3 hr
|Jack MeOff
|3,238
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|3 hr
|Jack MeOff
|49
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|8 hr
|rondel
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|10 hr
|sfinx
|6
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|Sun
|the truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC