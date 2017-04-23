The truth about the campus "free speech wars"
A friend of mine, who is a brilliant songwriter, once gave a guest lecture, with a music performance, in a writing course I taught at the college level. After I dismissed the students, he asked me, "Why were they staring at their crotches the entire time?" The lap, of course, is where the students feel they can conceal their phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|1 hr
|tellinitlukeitis
|3,256
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|23 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|50
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 18
|Guest
|4
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Apr 17
|Boner Champ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC