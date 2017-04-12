The secret to a happy marriage: don't fight 0:0
"You can't have a tug of war if someone is not pulling on the other end of the rope," Reilly, 63 and based in Berkeley, Calif., says. "You're saving your marriage by not perpetuating these ridiculous demoralizing go-nowhere interactions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Micky
|20,955
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC