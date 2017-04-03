'The most dangerous idea in Federal Reserve history' seems to be making a comeback
Top Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, have expressed concern that waiting too long to raise interest rates might force the Fed to tighten monetary policy even more quickly in the future, potentially tipping the economy into recession. "Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession," Yellen said in February testimony , referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|6 min
|Human
|186
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|XVE
|17,470
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC