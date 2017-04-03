'The most dangerous idea in Federal Reserve history' seems to be making a comeback

Top Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, have expressed concern that waiting too long to raise interest rates might force the Fed to tighten monetary policy even more quickly in the future, potentially tipping the economy into recession. "Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession," Yellen said in February testimony , referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

