The Latest: Police expect clash with or without Ann Coulter
Ann Coulter's speech at University of California, Berkeley, has been canceled, but far-right supporters plan to hold a rally Thursday to denounce what they claim is an attempt to silence their conservative views. KCBS reports that university police are preparing for violent outbreaks between militant factions on both sides.
