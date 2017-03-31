The bankruptcy shaking nuclear energy to the core
A little more than a week ago, Westinghouse Electric Company - long considered the leader in nuclear power development - filed for bankruptcy protection . The move puts in jeopardy the completion of two nuclear plants in the Southeast that had been heralded as proof the industry's future was still vibrant.
