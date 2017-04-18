Taxes to reduce obesity and diabetes:...

Taxes to reduce obesity and diabetes: The sweet spot in Berkeley, Calif.

Many countries are considering or already implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages in an effort to curb increasing levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The effects of these taxes on purchasing decisions of these products is beginning to emerge and one study, published in PLOS Medicine examines whether such a tax in Berkeley, California is passed on to purchasers in different types of stores as well as whether it reduces sales of these beverages and how it affects grocery bills.

