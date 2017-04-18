Supreme Court Precedent Says Berkeley...

Supreme Court Precedent Says Berkeley Must Let Ann Speak-And Protect Her From Antifa, Too

In the mid-1960s, left-wing University of California Berkeley students refused to abide by the administration's restrictions against campus political activism, launching the so-called Free Speech Movement , which is widely credited for sparking campus radicalism across the country. Alameda Deputy County District Attorney Ed Meese prosecuted the students, and Ronald Reagan made their lawlessness a top campaign issue in his successful 1966 California gubernatorial election.

