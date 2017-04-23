Sunday Show a " April 23, 2017
In the first hour Christine Hong, associate professor in the Literature Department and the program in Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz and executive member of the Korea Policy Institute discusses Trump's showdown with North Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|19 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|50
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sat
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,255
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 18
|Guest
|4
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Apr 17
|Boner Champ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC