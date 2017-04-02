Sunday Show a " April 2, 2017

Sunday Show a " April 2, 2017

In the first hour "Governing 101" with Robert Scheer, editor of truthdig.com. In the second hour "Anxious Democracy: The First Hundred Days of the Trump Presidency" with Lawrence Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Center for Right Wing Studies, UC Berkeley.

