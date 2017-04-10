Study maps out strategy for developing wind, solar power in Africa
A team from University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has used resource mapping tools and assessed the potential for large solar and wind farms in 21 countries in southern and eastern Africa, concluding that renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa. The countries studied, from Libya and Egypt in the north and along the eastern coast to South Africa, include more than half of Africa's population.
