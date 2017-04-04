Steven Bernstein's Bay Area homecoming: From Jewish jazz to Sexmob to 'mood music'

Founded by iconoclastic New York City saxophonist/composer John Zorn, The Stone is a spartan performance space for experimental music in the East Village that gives free rein to a different musician every week to present whatever ensembles he or she can muster for the occasion. Residencies there have become an occasion, even something of a rite of passage, for musicians who inhabit the creatively roiling and undefined realm where composition and improvisation, new music, jazz and sundry traditional forms overlap and meld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.