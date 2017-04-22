State University Investigates White S...

State University Investigates White Supremacist Who Punched Social Justice Warrior In Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Officials at California State University, Stanislaus are investigating after video surfaced showing Nathan Damigo, a 30-year-old white supremacist student at the school, violently punching a far-left, female social justice warrior right in the face. The altercation occurred last weekend at a free speech rally in Berkeley, California - about 100 miles away - as various factions of the far-right violently squared off against various factions of the far-left .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C... 3 hr bottlecap 2
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... 3 hr Nancy 2
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 4 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... 5 hr Bay Area 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 12 hr Voyeur 17,474
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... 14 hr ICE MAN 4
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Sat ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,255
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC