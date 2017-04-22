State University Investigates White Supremacist Who Punched Social Justice Warrior In Berkeley
Officials at California State University, Stanislaus are investigating after video surfaced showing Nathan Damigo, a 30-year-old white supremacist student at the school, violently punching a far-left, female social justice warrior right in the face. The altercation occurred last weekend at a free speech rally in Berkeley, California - about 100 miles away - as various factions of the far-right violently squared off against various factions of the far-left .
