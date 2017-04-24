Snapp Shots: New book details old-time actor's impact on Berkeley

On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in New York Harbor with many notables in attendance, including President Grover Cleveland, who said the statue's "stream of light shall pierce the darkness of ignorance and man's oppression until Liberty enlightens the world." Only one hitch: Congress was stalling on its promise to pay for the electricity to light Miss Liberty's torch.

