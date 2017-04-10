Snapp Shots: Berkeley to mark 75 year...

Snapp Shots: Berkeley to mark 75 years since Japanese internment

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Seventy-five years ago this month, an invading army descended on the U.S. West Coast. They rounded up about 110,000 Americans and, after holding them for a while at local racetracks in horse stalls that stunk of manure, shipped them under armed guard to prison camps in remote, windswept areas of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 min Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 3 hr Human 186
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 22 hr XVE 17,470
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Apr 4 Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies Apr 4 Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all Apr 4 Local 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC