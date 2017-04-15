Sinkhole in Berkeley causing traffic delays
A sinkhole on Tunnel Rd. between Bridge Rd. and Vicente Rd. is causing "significant" traffic delays in the area, according to an alert from the Berkeley Police Department and Department of Public Works Saturday. The Department of Public Works advised the community just after 11 a.m. Saturday to avoid traveling westbound on Tunnel Rd. until further notice.
