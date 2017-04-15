Sinkhole in Berkeley causing traffic ...

Sinkhole in Berkeley causing traffic delays

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A sinkhole on Tunnel Rd. between Bridge Rd. and Vicente Rd. is causing "significant" traffic delays in the area, according to an alert from the Berkeley Police Department and Department of Public Works Saturday. The Department of Public Works advised the community just after 11 a.m. Saturday to avoid traveling westbound on Tunnel Rd. until further notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 1 hr Guest 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 6 hr Dr_Knowedge 17,472
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Apr 11 Jay 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Apr 11 Julios lottery ti... 187
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC